In What Direction Will Lantronix Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) was $4.03 for the day, up 2.81% from the previous closing price of $3.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 912311 shares were traded. LTRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8000.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LTRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on February 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On October 12, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On July 08, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2021, with a $6.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when PRINTER HOSHI sold 75,000 shares for $4.96 per share. The transaction valued at 371,745 led to the insider holds 131,198 shares of the business.

FOLINO PAUL F sold 9,000 shares of LTRX for $48,690 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 25,052 shares after completing the transaction at $5.41 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Pickle Paul H, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 16,527 shares for $5.16 each. As a result, the insider received 85,312 and left with 637,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRX has reached a high of $7.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2315.

Shares Statistics:

LTRX traded an average of 155.74K shares per day over the past three months and 215.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.73M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 495.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 285.46k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.7M to a low estimate of $34.39M. As of the current estimate, Lantronix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.32M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.3M, an increase of 17.70% over than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $142.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $129.66M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $195.03M and the low estimate is $165.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.