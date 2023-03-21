In What Direction Will Suncor Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:SU) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) was $29.72 for the day, up 3.30% from the previous closing price of $28.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4398408 shares were traded. SU stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suncor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SU has reached a high of $42.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.99.

Shares Statistics:

SU traded an average of 4.46M shares per day over the past three months and 5.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 31.85M with a Short Ratio of 31.85M, compared to 76.12M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.83, SU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.02. The current Payout Ratio is 39.60% for SU, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.08 and $3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $4.58, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.84 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.19B to a low estimate of $9.77B. As of the current estimate, Suncor Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.37B, an estimated increase of 27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.14B, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.36B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.33B, up 52.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.89B and the low estimate is $33.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.