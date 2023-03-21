Invest in Bumble Inc. (BMBL) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $19.93 in the prior trading day, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed at $19.63, down -1.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1723433 shares were traded. BMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BMBL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On January 10, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $27.

On December 12, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 12, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Blackstone Holdings III GP Man sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 per share. The transaction valued at 260,532,750 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P. sold 11,750,000 shares of BMBL for $260,532,750 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.17 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BTOA – NQ L.L.C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 each. As a result, the insider received 260,532,750 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $39.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 129.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.22M. Shares short for BMBL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.77M, compared to 9.49M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.97% and a Short% of Float of 12.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $235.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $240.4M to a low estimate of $231.37M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.22M, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.66M, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of $13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $904.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $895.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $899.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $765.66M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.