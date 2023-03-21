Invest in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) closed at $5.85 in the last session, up 2.09% from day before closing price of $5.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598457 shares were traded. OBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OBE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 875.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Obsidian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBE has reached a high of $12.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OBE traded on average about 621.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 702.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.76M. Insiders hold about 0.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.23% stake in the company. Shares short for OBE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.65M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $114.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.75M to a low estimate of $114.75M. As of the current estimate, Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $98.33M, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.5M, a decrease of -9.40% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $668.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $668.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $338.48M, up 97.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $673.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $673.04M and the low estimate is $673.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.