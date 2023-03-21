Invest in PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $22.91 in the prior trading day, PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) closed at $22.89, down -0.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649133 shares were traded. PRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Thomas Eugene Vin IV bought 618 shares for $15.95 per share. The transaction valued at 9,857 led to the insider holds 34,351 shares of the business.

Doman Curtis Linn bought 50,000 shares of PRG for $962,500 on Aug 03. The Chief Innovation Officer-PROG now owns 72,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.25 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Garner Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,475 and bolstered with 38,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PROG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRG has reached a high of $31.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 494.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 827.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.39M. Shares short for PRG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 2.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PRG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 19, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1179:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.37 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $600.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $607.56M to a low estimate of $596.65M. As of the current estimate, PROG Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $646.54M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $652.08M, a decrease of -8.20% less than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $707.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630.21M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68B, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.49B and the low estimate is $2.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.