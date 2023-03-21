Invest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) closed at $3.04 in the last session, up 14.29% from day before closing price of $2.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1834958 shares were traded. RSLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RSLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when STANKOVICH THOMAS sold 103 shares for $4.25 per share. The transaction valued at 438 led to the insider holds 6,091 shares of the business.

STANKOVICH THOMAS sold 157 shares of RSLS for $2,087 on Feb 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 6,194 shares after completing the transaction at $13.29 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, STANKOVICH THOMAS, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 158 shares for $7.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,183 and left with 6,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSLS has reached a high of $77.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7631, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.8460.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RSLS traded on average about 844.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 299.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 0.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.45M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RSLS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 19.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 2.41k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$10 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$9.5 and a low estimate of -$10.5, while EPS last year was -$27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$7.75, with high estimates of -$5 and low estimates of -$10.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$86.5 and -$86.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$86.5. EPS for the following year is -$25.5, with 2 analysts recommending between -$16.5 and -$34.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3M to a low estimate of $2.91M. As of the current estimate, ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.14M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05M, an increase of 25.00% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.71M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.6M, down -17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18M and the low estimate is $13.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.