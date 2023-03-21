Invest in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $14.20 in the prior trading day, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) closed at $14.38, up 1.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7725286 shares were traded. VNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VNO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on March 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $18 from $26 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Fascitelli Michael D sold 119,100 shares for $41.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,998,913 led to the insider holds 1,100,451 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has reached a high of $47.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 191.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.20M. Insiders hold about 8.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VNO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.07M with a Short Ratio of 16.06M, compared to 21.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.99% and a Short% of Float of 14.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VNO’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.25, compared to 1.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.33.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.39 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $455.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $460.48M to a low estimate of $453.17M. As of the current estimate, Vornado Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $421.08M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $457.74M, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $460.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $454.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.