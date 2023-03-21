Investing in Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) closed at $6.64 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $6.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607837 shares were traded. BUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Burford Capital Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on May 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On June 04, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Burford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 332.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BUR has reached a high of $11.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BUR has traded an average of 361.83K shares per day and 758.15k over the past ten days. A total of 219.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.30M. Insiders hold about 14.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.76% stake in the company. Shares short for BUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 948.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 796.54k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.