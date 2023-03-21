Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) closed at $11.40 down -3.80% from its previous closing price of $11.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557287 shares were traded. EXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of eXp World Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on July 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when SANFORD PENNY sold 60,000 shares for $12.18 per share. The transaction valued at 730,500 led to the insider holds 27,164,043 shares of the business.

SANFORD PENNY sold 60,000 shares of EXPI for $890,076 on Feb 17. The 10% Owner now owns 27,224,043 shares after completing the transaction at $14.83 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, SANFORD PENNY, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $13.05 each. As a result, the insider received 783,048 and left with 27,284,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, eXp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 116.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPI has reached a high of $26.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXPI has traded an average of 971.97K shares per day and 861.41k over the past ten days. A total of 152.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.51M. Insiders hold about 48.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.02M with a Short Ratio of 13.31M, compared to 14.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 12.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EXPI is 0.18, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The current Payout Ratio is 164.60% for EXPI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $993.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.77B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.