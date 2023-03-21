Investing in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) closed at $10.24 up 2.91% from its previous closing price of $9.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1811891 shares were traded. TDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $21 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Davis Clarence A sold 4,300 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 78,819 led to the insider holds 15,511 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDS has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDS has traded an average of 2.55M shares per day and 3.2M over the past ten days. A total of 114.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.52M. Insiders hold about 7.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TDS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 5.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.63% and a Short% of Float of 15.53%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TDS is 0.74, from 0.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.4B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.33B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.6B and the low estimate is $5.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.