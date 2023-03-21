Is Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) closed at $8.72 in the last session, down -3.22% from day before closing price of $9.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501789 shares were traded. CLAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $31 previously.

On December 21, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when KUEHNE AARON bought 4,092 shares for $12.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,961 led to the insider holds 95,248 shares of the business.

HOUSE DONALD sold 10,000 shares of CLAR for $282,394 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 150,000 shares after completing the transaction at $28.24 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, SOKOLOW NICOLAS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $28.53 each. As a result, the insider received 427,926 and left with 80,448 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLAR has reached a high of $29.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLAR traded on average about 400.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 416.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.70M. Shares short for CLAR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 3.31M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.22% and a Short% of Float of 9.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CLAR is 0.10, which was 0.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $101M. It ranges from a high estimate of $102M to a low estimate of $100M. As of the current estimate, Clarus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $118.18M, an estimated decrease of -14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.11M, a decrease of -3.70% over than the figure of -$14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $445.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $444M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $444.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.79M, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $485.7M and the low estimate is $436.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.