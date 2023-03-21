Is Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $0.96 in the prior trading day, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) closed at $1.21, up 25.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2489 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8731043 shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9612.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOSS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Peterson Caryn sold 7,564 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 8,305 led to the insider holds 53,851 shares of the business.

Aranda Richard sold 7,563 shares of GOSS for $8,304 on Mar 16. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 199,388 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Carter Laura, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 6,029 shares for $1.10 each. As a result, the insider received 6,620 and left with 76,263 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0289, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.8094.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.93M. Shares short for GOSS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 25.35M with a Short Ratio of 26.62M, compared to 26.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.84% and a Short% of Float of 30.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.68 and -$2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.75. EPS for the following year is -$2.38, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$3.13.