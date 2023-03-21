Is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $3.80 in the prior trading day, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) closed at $3.86, up 1.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530356 shares were traded. NGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NGM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $4 from $42 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when GOEDDEL DAVID V bought 176,730 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 883,403 led to the insider holds 927,231 shares of the business.

COLUMN GROUP L P bought 176,730 shares of NGM for $883,403 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 927,231 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, COLUMN GROUP L P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 176,730 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 883,403 and bolstered with 927,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGM has reached a high of $18.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7302, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.4249.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 341.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 421.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NGM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 2.07M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 10.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.06 and -$2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.11. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$1.98.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $6.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.9M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.96M, an estimated decrease of -67.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.86M, a decrease of -67.30% over than the figure of -$67.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.88M, down -43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -43.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.