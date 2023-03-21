Is Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $4.76 in the prior trading day, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) closed at $4.87, up 2.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21186752 shares were traded. SWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SWN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 109.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southwestern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWN has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3646, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4995.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 25.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 34.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SWN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 62.27M with a Short Ratio of 61.14M, compared to 49.85M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Southwestern Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated decrease of -38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B, a decrease of -39.20% less than the figure of -$38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.67B, up 40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.4B and the low estimate is $4.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.