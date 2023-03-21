Is this a Prime Time To acquire DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock

After finishing at $17.87 in the prior trading day, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) closed at $17.23, down -3.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9815712 shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DKNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2023, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $24.

ROTH MKM Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on February 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Robins Jason sold 294,597 shares for $17.43 per share. The transaction valued at 5,134,826 led to the insider holds 6,452,595 shares of the business.

Robins Jason sold 280,704 shares of DKNG for $5,176,182 on Mar 14. The insider now owns 6,747,192 shares after completing the transaction at $18.44 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Kalish Matthew, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 281,616 shares for $19.14 each. As a result, the insider received 5,390,130 and left with 3,390,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $21.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 449.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 433.59M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.68M with a Short Ratio of 34.95M, compared to 30.92M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$3.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.24. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 27 analysts recommending between -$1.11 and -$3.13.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $797.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $840.9M to a low estimate of $757M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $473.32M, an estimated increase of 68.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $652.87M, an increase of 56.50% less than the figure of $68.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $715M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $555M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 68.50% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.