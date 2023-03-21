Is this a Prime Time To acquire Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) stock

The price of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) closed at $9.10 in the last session, down -0.11% from day before closing price of $9.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1089702 shares were traded. ULCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ULCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Melius Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Biffle Barry sold 14,723 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 173,334 led to the insider holds 278,949 shares of the business.

Biffle Barry sold 1,538 shares of ULCC for $18,150 on Mar 08. The President & CEO now owns 293,672 shares after completing the transaction at $11.80 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Biffle Barry, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 4,790 shares for $11.80 each. As a result, the insider received 56,522 and left with 295,210 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULCC has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ULCC traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 217.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ULCC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 5.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $885.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $939M to a low estimate of $853M. As of the current estimate, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $605M, an estimated increase of 46.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $46.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $945M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.82B and the low estimate is $4.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.