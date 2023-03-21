It’s a good day to be an AMMO Inc. (POWW) shareholder

As of close of business last night, AMMO Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.73, down -4.95% from its previous closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1059277 shares were traded. POWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of POWW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $6 previously.

On April 22, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On April 08, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 08, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Smith Jared Rowe bought 50,000 shares for $2.04 per share. The transaction valued at 102,000 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Goodmanson Robert sold 10,000 shares of POWW for $22,200 on Dec 02. The President now owns 234,616 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Goodmanson Robert, who serves as the President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $2.12 each. As a result, the insider received 21,150 and left with 244,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POWW has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1248, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1363.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that POWW traded 1.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 703.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.87M. Insiders hold about 24.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.30% stake in the company. Shares short for POWW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 7.48M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $54.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.9M to a low estimate of $51.2M. As of the current estimate, AMMO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.69M, an estimated decrease of -16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.71M, a decrease of -13.40% over than the figure of -$16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.35M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $215.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $223.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $240.27M, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $350.9M and the low estimate is $241.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.