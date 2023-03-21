It’s a good day to be an Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s stock clocked out at $29.32, up 2.23% from its previous closing price of $28.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1724248 shares were traded. KRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on January 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $43 from $53 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $39.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $49.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Osmond John sold 1,000 shares for $60.08 per share. The transaction valued at 60,080 led to the insider holds 11,749 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kilroy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRC has reached a high of $79.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KRC traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.31M. Shares short for KRC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 2.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.99, KRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.06. The current Payout Ratio is 106.00% for KRC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 21, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $282.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $287.5M to a low estimate of $274.95M. As of the current estimate, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $263.21M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.74M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.68M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.