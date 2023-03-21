It’s a good day to be an Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Revolution Medicines Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.77, up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $21.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724475 shares were traded. RVMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $38 from $32 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On October 21, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 21, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Schroeder Thilo bought 100,000 shares for $20.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,045,604 led to the insider holds 1,553,134 shares of the business.

Schroeder Thilo bought 550,000 shares of RVMD for $12,100,000 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 1,453,134 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Kelsey Stephen Michael, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,220 shares for $22.94 each. As a result, the insider received 27,986 and left with 287,599 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 66.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has reached a high of $31.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVMD traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.20M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.61% stake in the company. Shares short for RVMD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.32M, compared to 8.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 9.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.88, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.14 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.29. EPS for the following year is -$3.61, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.26 and -$3.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.39M, down -5.30% from the average estimate.