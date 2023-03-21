It’s a good day to be an Samsara Inc. (IOT) shareholder

In the latest session, Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) closed at $18.32 down -3.68% from its previous closing price of $19.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5481370 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.24.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Samsara Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On March 03, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $27.

On February 15, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $17.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on February 15, 2023, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Munk James Andrew sold 3,129 shares for $19.11 per share. The transaction valued at 59,785 led to the insider holds 362,233 shares of the business.

Chadwick Jonathan sold 9,154 shares of IOT for $173,841 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 477,604 shares after completing the transaction at $18.99 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Phillips Dominic, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 91,873 shares for $19.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,779,957 and left with 2,399,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $21.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IOT has traded an average of 2.36M shares per day and 4.49M over the past ten days. A total of 516.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.67M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 5.91M, compared to 9.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $171.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $176M to a low estimate of $170.3M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.75M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.63M, an increase of 28.00% less than the figure of $36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $642M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $636.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $637.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.35M, up 48.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $821.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $836M and the low estimate is $809.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.