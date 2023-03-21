It’s a good day to be an Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shareholder

In the latest session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) closed at $20.65 up 2.69% from its previous closing price of $20.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4728492 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 392.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On March 01, 2023, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $27.

On January 25, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Neutral rating on January 25, 2023, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 3,575 shares for $19.73 per share. The transaction valued at 70,535 led to the insider holds 66,044 shares of the business.

Whitaker Jason R sold 181,541 shares of SHLS for $3,841,408 on Mar 14. The now owns 634,637 shares after completing the transaction at $21.16 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Peetz Mehgan, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 3,954 shares for $21.09 each. As a result, the insider received 83,390 and left with 90,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHLS has traded an average of 3.08M shares per day and 7.82M over the past ten days. A total of 120.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.12M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 7.18M, compared to 8.36M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $85.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $90M to a low estimate of $83.68M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.05M, an estimated increase of 78.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.61M, an increase of 53.90% less than the figure of $78.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.3M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $322.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $318.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.91M, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $505.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $657.63M and the low estimate is $419.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.