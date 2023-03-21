It’s an appealing income play to consider Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)

The price of Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) closed at $17.35 in the last session, down -0.06% from day before closing price of $17.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501343 shares were traded. HROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.68.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HROW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 271.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 60.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 24, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when BAUM MARK L bought 25,000 shares for $13.39 per share. The transaction valued at 334,750 led to the insider holds 1,432,141 shares of the business.

BOLL ANDREW R. bought 2,500 shares of HROW for $33,850 on Dec 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 255,063 shares after completing the transaction at $13.54 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Van Horn R. Lawrence, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,860 shares for $13.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,961 and bolstered with 1,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 433.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HROW has reached a high of $20.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HROW traded on average about 348.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 431.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HROW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $21.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.25M to a low estimate of $20.2M. As of the current estimate, Harrow Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.19M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.39M, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.77M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.48M, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $125.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.1M and the low estimate is $103.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.