It’s an appealing income play to consider PFSweb Inc. (PFSW)

After finishing at $3.97 in the prior trading day, PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) closed at $4.00, up 0.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779474 shares were traded. PFSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9050.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PFSW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 19, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Samaha Eli bought 883,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,298,000 led to the insider holds 2,633,189 shares of the business.

Samaha Eli sold 883,000 shares of PFSW for $5,298,000 on Dec 29. The 10% Owner now owns 1,750,189 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Samaha Eli, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,750,000 shares for $5.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,360,000 and bolstered with 2,633,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFSW has reached a high of $7.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.5058, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.1884.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 175.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 208.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.38M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PFSW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 903.93k with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 366.88k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.