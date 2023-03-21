It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Cactus Inc. (WHD) stock

The closing price of Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) was $37.49 for the day, up 1.79% from the previous closing price of $36.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921049 shares were traded. WHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WHD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On October 06, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $48.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Anderson Donna L sold 2,985 shares for $47.83 per share. The transaction valued at 142,773 led to the insider holds 3,262 shares of the business.

Bender Scott sold 562,336 shares of WHD for $30,386,944 on Jun 07. The President and CEO now owns 50,464 shares after completing the transaction at $54.04 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Bender Joel, who serves as the Senior VP & COO of the company, sold 542,336 shares for $54.00 each. As a result, the insider received 29,286,144 and left with 68,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cactus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHD has reached a high of $62.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.37.

Shares Statistics:

WHD traded an average of 553.75K shares per day over the past three months and 787.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.32M. Insiders hold about 22.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.31% stake in the company. Shares short for WHD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.77M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, WHD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.19 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $191M to a low estimate of $185.56M. As of the current estimate, Cactus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $129.92M, an estimated increase of 45.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.6M, an increase of 36.10% less than the figure of $45.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $202M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $692M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $686.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $690.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $438.59M, up 57.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $823.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $857.6M and the low estimate is $810.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.