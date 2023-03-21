PUK (Prudential plc): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) closed at $24.82 in the last session, up 1.43% from day before closing price of $24.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820455 shares were traded. PUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.51.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PUK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 121,500,000 led to the insider holds 7,635,443 shares of the business.

PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,200,000 shares of PUK for $171,318,000 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 12,135,443 shares after completing the transaction at $40.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUK has reached a high of $34.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PUK traded on average about 678.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 879.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PUK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 789.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 936.48k on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PUK is 0.38, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.