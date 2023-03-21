Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) was $7.26 for the day, down -2.02% from the previous closing price of $7.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 838212 shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RXRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Gibson Christopher sold 15,000 shares for $7.77 per share. The transaction valued at 116,620 led to the insider holds 938,787 shares of the business.

Gibson Christopher sold 70,890 shares of RXRX for $573,925 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 963,787 shares after completing the transaction at $8.10 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Gibson Christopher, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $8.09 each. As a result, the insider received 202,348 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $14.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.24.

Shares Statistics:

RXRX traded an average of 1.00M shares per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.93M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.48M with a Short Ratio of 17.60M, compared to 14.24M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.22% and a Short% of Float of 13.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is -$1.41, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$1.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $68M to a low estimate of $6.8M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.53M, an estimated increase of 847.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.28M, an increase of 149.00% less than the figure of $847.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.65M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.18M, up 375.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143M and the low estimate is $35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.