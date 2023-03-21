SBGI (Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) closed at $13.26 in the last session, up 4.86% from day before closing price of $12.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069794 shares were traded. SBGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBGI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $16 from $25 previously.

On November 03, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $16.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Lewis Jeffrey Edward sold 360 shares for $16.97 per share. The transaction valued at 6,110 led to the insider holds 2,400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sinclair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBGI has reached a high of $28.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBGI traded on average about 612.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.42M. Insiders hold about 9.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBGI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.61M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SBGI is 1.00, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08. The current Payout Ratio is 2.00% for SBGI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.35 and $36.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $36.88. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.16 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $981.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $992M to a low estimate of $966M. As of the current estimate, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated decrease of -33.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $775.83M, a decrease of -39.80% less than the figure of -$33.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $780.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $771.16M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.13B, down -35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.38B and the low estimate is $3.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.