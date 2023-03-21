SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) closed the day trading at $5.22 down -4.40% from the previous closing price of $5.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32958368 shares were traded. SOFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.19.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SOFI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On September 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Noto Anthony bought 45,000 shares for $5.39 per share. The transaction valued at 242,712 led to the insider holds 6,300,539 shares of the business.

Noto Anthony bought 180,000 shares of SOFI for $995,094 on Mar 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,984,110 shares after completing the transaction at $5.53 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Rishel Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 81,000 shares for $6.46 each. As a result, the insider received 523,276 and left with 161,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $10.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SOFI traded about 37.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SOFI traded about 37.53M shares per day. A total of 923.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 870.84M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 83.52M with a Short Ratio of 76.59M, compared to 103.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.94% and a Short% of Float of 10.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $440.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $466M to a low estimate of $430M. As of the current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $321.73M, an estimated increase of 36.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $474.4M, an increase of 33.20% less than the figure of $36.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $492M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $464.44M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.