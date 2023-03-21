The name The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) closed at $1.71 down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $1.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1506197 shares were traded. HNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6650.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2 from $6 previously.

On June 09, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $3.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Rexing Rick sold 3,809 shares for $2.81 per share. The transaction valued at 10,703 led to the insider holds 313,026 shares of the business.

Vlahos Nikolaos A sold 16,547 shares of HNST for $48,317 on Mar 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,230,181 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Kennedy Kelly J., who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 15,904 shares for $2.92 each. As a result, the insider received 46,440 and left with 596,821 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $6.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9032, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2257.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HNST has traded an average of 986.90K shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 92.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.33M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.67M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.14M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $313.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $318.64M, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335M and the low estimate is $325.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.