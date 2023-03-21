There are many powerful catalysts in the market: City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) can be one of them

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561236 shares were traded. CIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.39.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 26, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, City’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIO has reached a high of $18.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.56.

Shares Statistics:

CIO traded an average of 323.82K shares per day over the past three months and 472.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 523k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 445.76k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, CIO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.04.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $9.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.47M to a low estimate of $44.72M. As of the current estimate, City Office REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.67M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.58M, a decrease of -0.60% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.44M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $181.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.04M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189.34M and the low estimate is $174.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.