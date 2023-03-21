There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) can be one of them

The closing price of Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) was $22.50 for the day, up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $22.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512520 shares were traded. VCYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VCYT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $33.

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $52.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when EASTHAM KARIN sold 18,750 shares for $22.78 per share. The transaction valued at 427,044 led to the insider holds 23,451 shares of the business.

Anderson Bonnie H sold 34,000 shares of VCYT for $773,888 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 53,967 shares after completing the transaction at $22.76 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, EASTHAM KARIN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 250,001 and left with 23,451 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCYT has reached a high of $32.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.88.

Shares Statistics:

VCYT traded an average of 725.55K shares per day over the past three months and 834.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.03M. Shares short for VCYT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 3.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.77M to a low estimate of $73.93M. As of the current estimate, Veracyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.34M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.9M, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.11M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $291.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.51M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $329.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.02M and the low estimate is $315.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.