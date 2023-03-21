There is a good chance BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) closed at $8.43 in the last session, down -1.17% from day before closing price of $8.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558011 shares were traded. BIGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.28.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIGC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On February 07, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Richards Jeffrey Gordon sold 575,632 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,758,623 led to the insider holds 46,048 shares of the business.

Bellm Brent sold 8,062 shares of BIGC for $72,861 on Mar 01. The President Chief Exec Officer now owns 530,161 shares after completing the transaction at $9.04 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Klein Russell Scott, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 3,183 shares for $9.04 each. As a result, the insider received 28,767 and left with 320,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $24.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIGC traded on average about 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 840.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.20M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.98M, compared to 3.95M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $73.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.2M to a low estimate of $72.4M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.9M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.45M, an increase of 12.70% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.61M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.85M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333M and the low estimate is $307.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.