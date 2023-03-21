There is a good chance ON24 Inc. (ONTF) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $7.76 in the prior trading day, ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) closed at $7.59, down -2.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640709 shares were traded. ONTF stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ONTF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Blackie James sold 17,823 shares for $7.61 per share. The transaction valued at 135,592 led to the insider holds 194,178 shares of the business.

Vattuone Steven sold 11,229 shares of ONTF for $85,403 on Mar 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 249,092 shares after completing the transaction at $7.61 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Vattuone Steven, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,200 shares for $9.01 each. As a result, the insider received 19,816 and left with 260,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONTF has reached a high of $14.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 342.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 454.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.41M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ONTF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 794.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 820.51k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $46.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.4M to a low estimate of $45.7M. As of the current estimate, ON24 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.03M, an estimated decrease of -11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.36M, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of -$11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONTF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.61M, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.1M and the low estimate is $185.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.