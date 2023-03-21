There Is Still Room For NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) was $8.60 for the day, down -1.83% from the previous closing price of $8.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770227 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On August 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $17.

On August 18, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Murgo Rudy sold 800 shares for $9.66 per share. The transaction valued at 7,727 led to the insider holds 7,128 shares of the business.

Reyes Jose N Jr sold 57,292 shares of SMR for $575,303 on Feb 22. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 191,450 shares after completing the transaction at $10.04 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Murgo Rudy, who serves as the Treasurer of the company, sold 863 shares for $10.21 each. As a result, the insider received 8,812 and left with 6,991 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 197.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.43.

Shares Statistics:

SMR traded an average of 709.58K shares per day over the past three months and 729.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.70M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.90M, compared to 3.8M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $85.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 513.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.