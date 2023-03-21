There Is Still Room For Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) closed the day trading at $16.74 up 2.83% from the previous closing price of $16.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590997 shares were traded. VIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIST, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has reached a high of $19.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIST traded about 702.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIST traded about 775.03k shares per day. A total of 88.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.62M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.64% stake in the company. Shares short for VIST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2.42M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.04 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.19M, up 77.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.