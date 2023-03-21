There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE).

In the latest session, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) closed at $4.29 down -0.92% from its previous closing price of $4.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2142444 shares were traded. CLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Corbus Barclay sold 5,643 shares for $5.69 per share. The transaction valued at 32,133 led to the insider holds 624,458 shares of the business.

Corbus Barclay sold 11,286 shares of CLNE for $61,960 on Jan 23. The SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT now owns 630,101 shares after completing the transaction at $5.49 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Pratt Mitchell W, who serves as the COO AND SECRETARY of the company, sold 8,140 shares for $5.57 each. As a result, the insider received 45,307 and left with 854,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has reached a high of $8.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8749.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLNE has traded an average of 2.34M shares per day and 3.06M over the past ten days. A total of 222.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.19M with a Short Ratio of 10.79M, compared to 11.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $123.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $148M to a low estimate of $108.83M. As of the current estimate, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s year-ago sales were $91.93M, an estimated increase of 34.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.19M, an increase of 38.00% over than the figure of $34.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $471.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $434.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $255.65M, up 70.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $515.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $599.1M and the low estimate is $461M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.