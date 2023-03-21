There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Enerplus Corporation (ERF).

As of close of business last night, Enerplus Corporation’s stock clocked out at $13.67, up 4.59% from its previous closing price of $13.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1279844 shares were traded. ERF stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ERF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enerplus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERF has reached a high of $19.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ERF traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.48M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 5.48M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, ERF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.37 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 36.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.