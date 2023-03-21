There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: EQRx Inc. (EQRX).

As of close of business last night, EQRx Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.86, down -5.10% from its previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3081202 shares were traded. EQRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.50 and its Current Ratio is at 27.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.60 to $3.20.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $5.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQRX has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3304, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9381.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQRX traded 3.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 477.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.64M. Insiders hold about 10.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.09M with a Short Ratio of 14.47M, compared to 16.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.07.