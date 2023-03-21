There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Unity Software Inc. (U).

As of close of business last night, Unity Software Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.24, down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $28.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7036056 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of U’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Lee Michelle K. sold 178 shares for $29.66 per share. The transaction valued at 5,279 led to the insider holds 176 shares of the business.

Carpenter Carol W. sold 32,238 shares of U for $975,844 on Feb 27. The SVP & Chief Marketing Officer now owns 400,738 shares after completing the transaction at $30.27 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Visoso Luis Felipe, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, sold 6,523 shares for $30.30 each. As a result, the insider received 197,647 and left with 732,215 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $109.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that U traded 10.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 351.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.20M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Jan 12, 2023 were 28.48M with a Short Ratio of 28.36M, compared to 34.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.07% and a Short% of Float of 9.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $437.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $470M to a low estimate of $421.61M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $315.86M, an estimated increase of 38.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.35M, an increase of 63.20% over than the figure of $38.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $576M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $475.74M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.