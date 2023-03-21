There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) closed the day trading at $8.20 down -2.03% from the previous closing price of $8.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935715 shares were traded. EDIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EDIT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when ROBERTSON MICHELLE sold 184 shares for $8.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,636 led to the insider holds 107,559 shares of the business.

Eaton Bruce sold 101 shares of EDIT for $898 on Mar 03. The EVP, CBO AND CTO now owns 77,582 shares after completing the transaction at $8.89 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, ROBERTSON MICHELLE, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 4,287 shares for $9.67 each. As a result, the insider received 41,435 and left with 76,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $21.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EDIT traded about 1.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EDIT traded about 1.57M shares per day. A total of 68.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 20.94M with a Short Ratio of 19.16M, compared to 21.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.45% and a Short% of Float of 34.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.15, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$5.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.94 and -$3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.12. EPS for the following year is -$3.03, with 18 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$3.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.54M, down -35.80% from the average estimate.