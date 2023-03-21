There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding MP Materials Corp. (MP)

The closing price of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) was $26.99 for the day, up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $26.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1384730 shares were traded. MP stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 291.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On June 01, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 01, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Gold Daniel Allen sold 53,702 shares for $31.62 per share. The transaction valued at 1,698,057 led to the insider holds 1,120,014 shares of the business.

QVT Financial LP sold 53,702 shares of MP for $1,698,057 on Dec 14. The Director by Deputization now owns 1,120,014 shares after completing the transaction at $31.62 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, QVT Financial LP, who serves as the Director by Deputization of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $31.75 each. As a result, the insider received 3,175,000 and left with 1,124,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MP has reached a high of $60.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.75.

Shares Statistics:

MP traded an average of 2.23M shares per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.08M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.02M with a Short Ratio of 11.40M, compared to 11.42M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.33% and a Short% of Float of 12.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $95M to a low estimate of $74.48M. As of the current estimate, MP Materials Corp.’s year-ago sales were $99.11M, an estimated decrease of -16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.95M, a decrease of -38.10% less than the figure of -$16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.56M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $512.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.95M, up 54.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $519.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $725M and the low estimate is $325.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.