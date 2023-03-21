There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

The closing price of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) was $16.52 for the day, up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $16.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1174616 shares were traded. TWST stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TWST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On January 03, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Starovasnik Melissa A. sold 1,732 shares for $26.45 per share. The transaction valued at 45,820 led to the insider holds 11,340 shares of the business.

JOHANNESSEN JAN sold 1,732 shares of TWST for $45,820 on Feb 09. The Director now owns 11,616 shares after completing the transaction at $26.45 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Banyai William, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 292 shares for $24.05 each. As a result, the insider received 7,023 and left with 272,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has reached a high of $58.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.09.

Shares Statistics:

TWST traded an average of 1.20M shares per day over the past three months and 1.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.00M. Shares short for TWST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.17M with a Short Ratio of 10.01M, compared to 8.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.18% and a Short% of Float of 18.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.26, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$0.97 and low estimates of -$1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.65 and -$5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.14. EPS for the following year is -$3.73, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.93 and -$4.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $58M to a low estimate of $56.01M. As of the current estimate, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s year-ago sales were $48.13M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.5M, an increase of 31.00% over than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.56M, up 29.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $353.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $414M and the low estimate is $329.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.