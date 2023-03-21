This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

In the latest session, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) closed at $1.84 down -1.08% from its previous closing price of $1.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665283 shares were traded. CTMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7900.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.60 from $3 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when McCarthy Sean A. sold 7,121 shares for $1.88 per share. The transaction valued at 13,391 led to the insider holds 388,821 shares of the business.

Peterson Amy C. sold 4,257 shares of CTMX for $8,425 on Mar 16. The EVP, Chief Development Officer now owns 58,433 shares after completing the transaction at $1.98 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, ROWLAND LLOYD A, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 2,037 shares for $1.98 each. As a result, the insider received 4,031 and left with 71,095 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTMX has reached a high of $3.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4058, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7650.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTMX has traded an average of 2.60M shares per day and 1.32M over the past ten days. A total of 65.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.22M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTMX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 528.36k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $17.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.04M to a low estimate of $13M. As of the current estimate, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.73M, an estimated decrease of -9.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.57M, down -0.20% from the average estimate.