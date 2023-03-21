This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

As of close of business last night, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.30, down -8.74% from its previous closing price of $28.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072386 shares were traded. DICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DICE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 38.10 and its Current Ratio is at 38.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on November 15, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,640,000 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 59,860,000 led to the insider holds 6,848,911 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has reached a high of $45.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DICE traded 438.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 854.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.80M. Insiders hold about 3.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DICE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 6.05M, compared to 4.39M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.07. EPS for the following year is -$2.65, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.29 and -$2.91.