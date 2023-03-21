This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

In the latest session, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) closed at $7.30 up 1.25% from its previous closing price of $7.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1569835 shares were traded. HLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $5.60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Sparks Scott Andrew sold 75,000 shares for $8.44 per share. The transaction valued at 633,000 led to the insider holds 193,948 shares of the business.

Sparks Scott Andrew sold 26,000 shares of HLX for $180,180 on Oct 31. The EVP and COO now owns 254,870 shares after completing the transaction at $6.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLX has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLX has traded an average of 1.99M shares per day and 2.43M over the past ten days. A total of 151.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.49M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HLX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.44M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 6.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $253.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $286.2M to a low estimate of $239.39M. As of the current estimate, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $168.66M, an estimated increase of 50.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $221.66M, an increase of 47.70% less than the figure of $50.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $871.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $824.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $845.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $674.73M, up 25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $915M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.