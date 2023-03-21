This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

In the latest session, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) closed at $2.53 up 0.40% from its previous closing price of $2.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2609930 shares were traded. TTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4700.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when McNiven Roy bought 7,500 shares for $3.49 per share. The transaction valued at 26,169 led to the insider holds 17,500 shares of the business.

Murphy Brady M bought 30,000 shares of TTI for $102,300 on Mar 08. The President & CEO now owns 1,722,450 shares after completing the transaction at $3.41 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BATES THOMAS R JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,300 and bolstered with 454,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TETRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6516, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9227.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TTI has traded an average of 1.20M shares per day and 2.68M over the past ten days. A total of 128.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.78M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TTI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 2.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $135.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $143.1M to a low estimate of $128M. As of the current estimate, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.15M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.77M, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $548.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $534M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.27M, up 39.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $636.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $643M and the low estimate is $625M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.