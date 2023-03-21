Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) closed the day trading at $44.46 down -2.80% from the previous closing price of $45.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 828108 shares were traded. CRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRSP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.30 and its Current Ratio is at 15.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bryan Garnier on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On March 07, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $46.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $37.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on October 11, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares for $48.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,206,243 led to the insider holds 375,988 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares of CRSP for $1,286,798 on Jan 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 369,111 shares after completing the transaction at $51.47 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Kulkarni Samarth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $40.93 each. As a result, the insider received 1,023,290 and left with 369,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2891.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSP has reached a high of $86.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRSP traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRSP traded about 976.85k shares per day. A total of 78.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.23M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 11.17M, compared to 10.48M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.75% and a Short% of Float of 14.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.33 and a low estimate of -$2.66, while EPS last year was -$1.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.36, with high estimates of -$1.89 and low estimates of -$2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8 and -$9.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.14. EPS for the following year is -$8.13, with 26 analysts recommending between -$2.22 and -$11.97.