Update from The Lion Electric Company (LEV): A steady trajectory

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) closed the day trading at $1.84 down -4.66% from the previous closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 936952 shares were traded. LEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LEV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on March 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $3.

On December 27, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on December 27, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $9.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3438, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3263.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LEV traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LEV traded about 926.31k shares per day. A total of 200.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.95M. Insiders hold about 49.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.06M with a Short Ratio of 11.56M, compared to 11.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $384.12M and the low estimate is $259.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 125.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.