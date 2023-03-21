VRDN (Viridian Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) closed at $28.04 up 2.15% from its previous closing price of $27.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560712 shares were traded. VRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.90 and its Current Ratio is at 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On December 19, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On December 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $51.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2022, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Myers Scott Dunseth bought 5,500 shares for $29.15 per share. The transaction valued at 160,324 led to the insider holds 255,500 shares of the business.

Meisner Lara sold 29,971 shares of VRDN for $871,257 on Mar 09. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $29.07 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Violin Jonathan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $36.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,840,000 and left with 430,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 696.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRDN has traded an average of 569.10K shares per day and 783.77k over the past ten days. A total of 40.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.68M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VRDN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.66M, compared to 2.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.15 and -$3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.56. EPS for the following year is -$3.53, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.49 and -$5.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96M, down -28.10% from the average estimate.