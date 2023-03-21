What shareholders can do to beat the market with Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) stock

In the latest session, Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) closed at $18.11 up 0.11% from its previous closing price of $18.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053447 shares were traded. SFNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Simmons First National Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Bass Dean O. sold 7,500 shares for $23.06 per share. The transaction valued at 172,950 led to the insider holds 132,475 shares of the business.

Bass Dean O. sold 10,000 shares of SFNC for $229,600 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 139,975 shares after completing the transaction at $22.96 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Bass Dean O., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $23.33 each. As a result, the insider received 233,300 and left with 149,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Simmons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFNC has reached a high of $28.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SFNC has traded an average of 568.06K shares per day and 1.17M over the past ten days. A total of 127.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.00M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SFNC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 3.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SFNC is 0.80, from 0.69 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72. The current Payout Ratio is 36.10% for SFNC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $235.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $238.2M to a low estimate of $231.79M. As of the current estimate, Simmons First National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $187.82M, an estimated increase of 25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.08M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $242.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $979.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $941M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $966.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $845.42M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $983M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.